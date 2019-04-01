Investment group buys Village Market, plans more stores in metro area

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, an investment group has purchased the Village Market located in East Lake from Western Supermarkets.
The group also plans to open a new market next to Paramount on Second Avenue North and at The Village at Brock’s Gap in Hoover later this year.
The purchase by the group will ensure the East Lake community will continue to be served by a grocery store.
For all the details, click here to read the full BBJ article.
