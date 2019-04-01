Help wanted at the Census Bureau

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - The Census Bureau is putting out the “help wanted” sign as the bureau prepares to do a headcount of Alabama and the rest of the U.S.
Robert Avery, a former Gadsden City Council Member who's now a recruiter for the 2020 Census, says the Bureau is having an especially tough time finding workers in Calhoun and Blount Counties.
He says the jobs are part time or full time, depending on what the worker wants to do, and pay from 13 to 18 dollars an hour. If you work in an area like Birmingham, Avery says it’s closer to 18 dollars.
There’s also a 58 cent per mile gas allowance. He says the staff is expected to be hired by May First.
"Right now, in Calhoun County we're still somewhere in the neighborhood between 50 and 60 behind, as far as trying to be hiring everybody before May First. So again, most of the counties right now, we're somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 to 50 people behind," says Avery.
Avery says he feels the surprising hiring difficulties aren't because of low employment but because the bureau hasn't yet put out the word about the open positions.
"We only have two recruiters for ten counties, so it's been hard getting around to those ten counties," Avery tells WBRC.
He says people will be needed to canvass neighborhoods before they actually start asking questions.
To apply for a job, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs and fill out an application. Avery says someone should contact you soon.
