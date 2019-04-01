First Alert: Temperatures will warm up this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It might seem like an April Fools’ joke, but we are dealing with freeze warnings for areas along and north of I-20 this morning. Many locations are in the 30s. You’ll need to bundle up and grab the coat before you head out to work and school. We are going to deal with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day. High temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will likely increase late this evening and into the overnight hours as our next system develops to our south.
First Alert: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few showers after dark tonight. Best time to see scattered showers will be around 10pm Monday through 3am Tuesday morning. Most of the heaviest rain will occur in Georgia and along the Carolina coastline as a strong area of low pressure develops. It will move along the East Coast Tuesday into Wednesday.
Nice Weather: Tuesday and Wednesday will likely give us sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Looking great for all outdoor activities!
Rain Returns Thursday Evening: Our next rain chance will likely develop Thursday evening into Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, and we can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a threat for a few strong and severe storms to our west in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. We will have to watch how it evolves so we can get a better handle on the severe potential. Temperatures should climb into the mid 70s for highs and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Upcoming Weekend: Next weekend and early next week is looking unsettled with rain chances moving in. Thunderstorms will be possible as high temperatures approach the lower 80s on Sunday. No sign of cold weather (freezing temperatures) after this morning for the next seven days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.Have a fantastic Monday!
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.