FIRST ALERT: A few showers are possible overnight, but it will be dry today

Upcoming Weekend: Friday and into early next week unsettled weather sticks around. It will be warm and a little muggy. There could be some showers for the start of the Indy 5K on Friday evening otherwise it will be dry. There is a 30% chance for showers and storms over the weekend that may or may not impact the Grand Prix. It’s too early to know if storms will be severe or not and so please keep up with our updates via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.