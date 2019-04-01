Chef Louie: Garlic Lemon Chicken Over Pasta

Ingredients:
1 lb pasta (any kind)
2 chicken breasts
3 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp butter
1 lemon squeezed
3 tbsp chopped parsley
1 clove chopped garlic
1/2 tsp thyme
Directions:
1. Boil pasta for about 8 minutes till aldente and strain. Set aside.
2. In a medium skillet on medium/high heat add oil and butter and cook chicken. About 5 minutes on each side.
3. Add parsley, thyme, garlic and lemon and cook for another minute.
4. Remove chicken and cut in slices. Add pasta to the sauce and combine.
5. Plate pasta and top with sliced chicken and fresh parsley. Enjoy.
