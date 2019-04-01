Calhoun Co. residents asked to answer the census

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - People who deal with federal grants in East Alabama have a message, answer the census.
At a news conference at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, several people described federal grants that help areas such as local education.
Holly Box, the Federal Programs Director and Deputy Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools, read a list of federal programs that would be impacted by census population numbers and in turn, how children in the school system would be affected.
She says it impacts programs such as English language learning, special education, Head Start--which the Calhoun County system doesn’t have but Anniston does, homeless assistance grants, and the school breakfast programs.
“Currently we fund approximately 50 teachers and administrative support staff county-wide using these federal dollars,” Box told the news conference.
Barry Spear, Public Information Manager for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, says 86% of his department’s funding comes from federal funding, some of which is determined by census figures. He says daycare programs are also affected by census data.
Jose Perry, a representative of Senator Doug Jones' office, says census data affects Alabama's congressional districts. If Alabama loses too much population, the state could lose a congressional district.
Andy Green, a member of the Census Count Committee, says census materials are due by "Census Day," April 1, 2020. He says he's not concerned about a court challenge to a citizenship question or whether it will affect census materials such as the questionnaire that will be mailed to people who live in the U.S.
"There might be hesitation from someone, for completing the census, based on citizenship, when their children are citizens. And so we don't want that to be a barrier to anyone as far as printing up materials, or publicizing, our focus and our emphasis is very simple, people count," Green said.
Green stressed that the census bureau doesn’t say “Citizens Count,” they say “People Count.”
