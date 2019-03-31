Tuscaloosa teenager killed in car wreck Friday

By WBRC Staff | March 30, 2019 at 10:26 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:26 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night killed a Tuscaloosa teenager.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed when the car in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The crash happened on Bama Rock Garden Road.

The 16-year-old driver, police say, was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities say they believe speed is a factor.

