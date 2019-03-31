Tuscaloosa teenager killed in car wreck Friday

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night killed a Tuscaloosa teenager.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed when the car in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The crash happened on Bama Rock Garden Road.
The 16-year-old driver, police say, was injured and taken to an area hospital.
The crash is still under investigation, but authorities say they believe speed is a factor.
