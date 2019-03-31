Man in DoorDash shirt caught on camera burglarizing veterans’ home

DoorDash looking into alleged burglary by man wearing company shirt
March 31, 2019 at 12:25 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:25 AM

KINGWOOD, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A veteran couple says they’ve been left feeling vulnerable after the camera inside their Texas apartment caught a man wearing a DoorDash shirt breaking in with a crowbar.

Hollie and Michael Victorino, who both did a tour in Baghdad, recently moved to Kingwood, TX, with their three young children. But now, a thief has taken their peace of mind.

A man, who was wearing a shirt for popular food delivery service DoorDash, was caught on the family’s apartment camera burglarizing the home after breaking in with a crowbar.

"Watching him on camera do it was just shocking,” Hollie Victorino said.

As many of you know our new place got broken into today. I managed to get as many videos as I could off the camera. Please feel free to share so he's caught. Thank you #Nest cameras!

Posted by Michael Victorino on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The alleged thief ransacked the family’s home, stealing jewelry and a phone. He then ripped out one of the kitchen cameras and walked away.

"He didn’t take much anything of value that can’t be replaced. He took our piece of mind though, and I don’t know when that’s gonna be replaced,” Hollie Victorino said.

During his tour of duty, Michael Victorino was injured from a bomb and now has post-traumatic stress disorder.

"After going to the VA hospital to get help and working towards bettering myself, for this to happen, my anxiety goes back up to a whole different level,” he said.

The alleged thief ransacked the family’s home, stealing jewelry and a phone. He then ripped out one of the kitchen cameras and walked away. (Source: Facebook/Michael Victorino/KTRK/CNN)
A company representative for DoorDash says they’re looking into the case. The police are also involved.

"What I want is for him to be caught because he did this so casually in the videos, it looks like it’s something he probably does on a weekly basis,” Hollie Victorino said.

