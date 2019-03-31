FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures Monday morning

MUCH WARMER FOR MID-WEEK: While early mornings will remain chilly, the daytime temperatures will make a nice recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back in the mid-70s. We will be tracking another cold front that will bring a chance of rain and possibly a few storms for Thursday and into Friday. This system will end up stalling to our south and the really cold air won’t quite make it to our state. Therefore, look for the warming trend to continue, with highs nearing 80 degrees this weekend. Right now it looks like Saturday will be rain-free; however, the chance of showers may return as early as Sunday. I will be sharing more thoughts on this long range outlook in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.