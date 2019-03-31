FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Colder air continues to flow into the state this afternoon and there is a good chance temperatures overnight will drop into the freezing range in locations to the east of I-65 and along/north of I-20. I would take the necessary steps to make sure plants are properly protected from the frigid air.
A freeze warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. and remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Monday. Frost will be mostly limited to the sheltered valleys to the north. I don’t think frost will be a major widespread issue because of the clouds and a north wind. We will continue to monitor and update you via the weather app if we need to make any adjustments. The good news is sunshine will return tomorrow, with highs reaching the low 60s.
SHOWERS TOMORROW NIGHT: A disturbance to our south will bring another increase in clouds late on Monday, with showers possible Monday night. The chance for light rain will continue into Tuesday morning and then we will have gradual clearing, with highs reaching the mid-60s.
MUCH WARMER FOR MID-WEEK: While early mornings will remain chilly, the daytime temperatures will make a nice recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back in the mid-70s. We will be tracking another cold front that will bring a chance of rain and possibly a few storms for Thursday and into Friday. This system will end up stalling to our south and the really cold air won’t quite make it to our state. Therefore, look for the warming trend to continue, with highs nearing 80 degrees this weekend. Right now it looks like Saturday will be rain-free; however, the chance of showers may return as early as Sunday. I will be sharing more thoughts on this long range outlook in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
