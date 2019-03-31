FRED: A chilly Sunday with lingering showers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Lingering showers will continue especially in areas to the south and east through the early morning hours Sunday with rain activity limited to areas of Southeast Alabama late in the day. Post-frontal showers will continue to exit the area Sunday.
The cooler air will continue to overspread the region bringing sharply cooler temperatures through the remainder of the weekend. Some northern counties could see overnight lows near 32 with a few areas dropping to below freezing tomorrow morning particularly north of Highway 278 in Northwest Alabama. However, if winds stay up and clouds linger the only freeze will likely occur in the cooler valleys in Northeast Alabama.
Our next rain chance comes Monday night and Tuesday as another area of low pressure develops over the Northern Gulf. Most of the clouds and rain will be in South Alabama before the system moves out late Tuesday afternoon with rain chances diminishing from west to east. Highs tomorrow will range from 60-65 with overnight lows around 40.
Another ridge of high pressure will begin building over the region Wednesday which will lead to warmer temperatures around 75 Wednesday and Thursday with yet another system bringing a return to rain chances by the beginning of next weekend.
