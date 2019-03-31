Calhoun Co. man dead after allegedly killing 6-month-old son, shooting child’s grandfather

OHATCHEE, AL (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say a man is dead after allegedly killed his son and shot the child’s grandfather Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Matthew Wade says a call of a domestic disturbance was received around 1 p.m. on Kirksey Bend Road just off Highway 77 in Ohatchee.
Trenton Gordon, 23, of Anniston, had his infant son despite a protection of abuse order against him being taken out by the child’s mother. Sheriff Wade said Gordon shot the woman’s father then ran, then later shot the baby in the head, killing it.
Sheriff Wade says police applied a tourniquet to the child’s grandfather and the man drove himself to a Talladega hosptial before being transported to a hospital in Birmingham.
We will provide more information when it is available.
