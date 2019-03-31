B’ham Legion wins first match in club history

LOUISVILLE, KY (WBRC) - The Birmingham Legion notched their first win of the season on Sunday against Louisville City FC.
The Legion improved their record to 1-2 in the USL Championship League. Prosper Kasim scored the Legion’s first ever goal in the first half at the 31 minute mark.
At half, the Legion was up 2-1 on Louisville City. The match was briefly tied when the Legion’s Mathieu Laurent scored an own goal. Birmingham’s Brian Wright scored a goal at the 87 minute mark to seal the victory for the Legion.
Sunday’s win was historic as it marks the first win in the club’s history.
