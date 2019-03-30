Why does B’ham have so much pollen?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham made the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s list of the country’s most challenging places to live with spring allergies.
Trees are beautiful, and most months out of the year you wouldn’t mind sitting under all them around town, but they are the reason behind all the sneezing.
“Alabama is one of the most biologically diverse states in the union, so we have more different varieties of trees, weeds and grasses that you’ll find in some of the other states,” says Dr. John Anderson with Alabama Asthma and Allergy Clinic.
So when it's time to point the finger, there are several culprits.
“Oak, Elm, Pecan, we also check Maple, Cottonwood, Sycamore,” Dr. Anderson said.
And the list goes on.
So since it is worse here in Alabama, it could mean folks will suffer more?
“Things that it could affect are first the individual themselves," Dr. Anderson said. "How susceptible to the pollen are you? And do they have asthma? Do they have a second condition besides itchy, watery eyes and runny nose? Then that person will have more severe symptoms as well.”
Pollination happens in the morning hours, so Dr. Anderson says try to avoid being outside then. If you do go outside, he recommends washing your hands and your face to get the pollen off your skin.
Tree pollen season lasts through mid-May, however grass and weed pollen seasons last through September. If you suffer from allergies, you should talk to your doctor about possible allergy medications.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.