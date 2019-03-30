Strong to severe storms possible this evening

SHOWERS ON TUESDAY?: A disturbance will bring a chance of showers to south Alabama on Tuesday and there is a chance some of this wet weather could reach our far southeast counties. We will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast for southern areas Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, it looks like most locations will remain dry through Thursday, with milder days and cold nights. I would plan for an increasing chance of rain for late Thursday as the next cold front impacts the state. I will have more specifics on this system plus updates on this evening’s storm threat on the news at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. Also, be sure to download our FREE WBRC Weather App so you can receive special weather statements and alerts.