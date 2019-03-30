Strong to severe storms possible this evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There are possible strong to severe storms this evening.
WHEN: We will be keeping a close eye on a developing line of rain and storms to the west this evening that could impact our far northwest counties as early as 6 p.m. This line will move northwest to southeast bringing a marginal risk for severe weather through 11 p.m.
WHERE: Our greatest concern for strong to severe storms will be in locations west of I-65, as the line will gradually weaken as it moves further east.
WHAT TO EXPECT: If a severe storm develops, the tornado risk is always non-zero. However, the primary threats with this system will be damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail. At the time of this update, temperatures had reached the 70s, but the “storm fuel” as we like to call it, or dew points, are still very low. These values will increase as the south flow develops this evening and a cold front approaches from the west. In the meantime, scattered showers will be possible, with lots of clouds, a gusty south wind and comfortable temperatures.
FIRST ALERT FOR A FREEZE THREAT EARLY MONDAY: The cold front will cross our area overnight, with a chilly north wind returning during the early morning hours on Sunday. A few showers may linger to the south in the early morning and clouds may linger over parts of the area through a good portion of the day. Highs will only reach the mid-50s on Sunday and as the sky clears, lows will tumble into the low 30s early Monday morning. I would plan on a frost and freeze threat for the start of the work-week. We will enjoy some sunshine for Monday, with a pleasantly mild afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 60s.
SHOWERS ON TUESDAY?: A disturbance will bring a chance of showers to south Alabama on Tuesday and there is a chance some of this wet weather could reach our far southeast counties. We will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast for southern areas Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, it looks like most locations will remain dry through Thursday, with milder days and cold nights. I would plan for an increasing chance of rain for late Thursday as the next cold front impacts the state. I will have more specifics on this system plus updates on this evening’s storm threat on the news at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. Also, be sure to download our FREE WBRC Weather App so you can receive special weather statements and alerts.
