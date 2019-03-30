Sgt. Carter’s wife lends her voice to help 2 injured Birmingham police officers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tiphanie Carter and her family watched as the new set of academy recruits with the Birmingham police department stepped into their future.
A moment that brought her back to a special place in her late husband’s career. “It brought back some memories. He graduated from the academy in 2002. I definitely feel his presence,” said Carter.
The graduation ceremony honored her husband's work, allowing the children of our community to shine. This graduation ceremony was conducted in its entirety by young people.
“It honors my husband’s legacy. He was very passionate about youth. So, I think with the youth being involved in today’s graduation greatly it sends a message, sign that that the community is listening,” Carter continued.
And when asked ‘what would her husband think?’, Carter lit up. He would love it. He would be all smiles,” she said with a smile.
At Friday’s graduation, Sgt. Carter and his family were honored with the American Police Hall of Fame Medal of Honor for his bravery and sacrifice for our community.
“The city has been awesome in the outpouring of support, not just the city but all over the world,” Carter continued.
That same support her family received, Carter is asking the community to share with the families of two Birmingham police officers injured in the line of duty. One of those officers was with her husband when he was shot and killed in January.
Officer Lucas Allums was also shot and spent weeks recovering. He has since returned back to work performing light desk duties.
The other injured officer is Tekulve Bowden. He was hit by a car while working a traffic accident. He's had 13 surgeries since November.
“If it hadn’t been for the support of people, it gave my family comfort. If it could bring that to me in this type of tragedy, I know it could definitely do the same for Officer Allums Family and Officer Bowden,” said Carter.
You can help by participating in a 5K race on April 20th presented by the Children of Slain Police Officers. It starts at Railroad Park and will end at Police Headquarters where there will be a carnival.
The Children of Slain Police Officers (COSPO) representative, Coleecia Cainion, is leading the event organization efforts for this event. Officer Cainion can be reached at 205-254-2059 or 205-734-7071. Interested participants can email her at Coleecia.Cainion@BirminghamAL.gov for registration packets.
