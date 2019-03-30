Missing USC student Samantha Josephson ‘is no longer with us,’ father says, university also confirms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides confirmed Saturday morning that Samantha Josephson, 21, is dead.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning,” the message says. “Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.
“As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders,” the president’s statement continues. “Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it. It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.”
In addition, a Facebook post was written by her father early Saturday, Samantha Josephson "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."
"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten," Seymour Josephson wrote. "It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."
Samantha was a senior political science major from Robinsville, NJ.
No other details about her disappearance or death have been confirmed by law enforcement at this time.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning on Harden Street. Josephson’s friends became concerned when she didn’t show up at her downtown residence or repeated phone calls.
CPD investigators are reviewing video to determine the last location she was seen.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark vehicle, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala.
If you have any information about Josephson's disappearance and death, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
To help students who may be grieving or need someone to talk to, the univesity’s student health center’s counseling center will be open until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.