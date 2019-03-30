FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into this evening beginning as early as 3 p.m. and possibly continuing through 10 p.m. The storms will mainly be along and west of a line from Jasper to Tuscaloosa to Livingston. The storms could produce hail up to the size of quarters and damaging winds up to 60 m.p.h. Thunderstorms will begin developing and spreading into Central Alabama during the afternoon as the air becomes increasingly unstable. These storms may be accompanied by damaging straight line winds. There could also be hail with some of the strongest storms.
There is a slightly greater risk for Severe Storms to the north and west. The threat for tornadoes is unlikely although a low-end tornado threat may develop later. The storms will also be accompanied by heavy rain at times but rainfall totals are generally expected to be around one-half inch. The storms will continue tracking east across the state overnight tonight.
A few light showers may linger as the next cold front passes through the region tomorrow morning but these rainfall amounts are expected to be light. Drier, sharply cooler and more stable air will settle over the region Sunday.
Another area of disturbed weather will track along the Northern Gulf Coast Monday night and Tuesday. Some of the forecast models bring the rain which will accompany low-pressure development farther north which will bring us better rain chances and more cloud cover beginning Tuesday morning. This disturbance will move across the region Tuesday afternoon and we see a return to warmer conditions Wednesday and Thursday with limited rain chances going into the end of the week.
