FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into this evening beginning as early as 3 p.m. and possibly continuing through 10 p.m. The storms will mainly be along and west of a line from Jasper to Tuscaloosa to Livingston. The storms could produce hail up to the size of quarters and damaging winds up to 60 m.p.h. Thunderstorms will begin developing and spreading into Central Alabama during the afternoon as the air becomes increasingly unstable. These storms may be accompanied by damaging straight line winds. There could also be hail with some of the strongest storms.