Chuma Okeke injury emotional for Tigers after historic win over UNC

KANSAS CITY, KS (WBRC) - Auburn forward Chuma Okeke is questionable but likely out for Sunday’s Elite 8 match-up versus Kentucky.
Okeke, who injured his left knee against UNC, left the game in the 2nd half and did not return.
"We have a heavy heart. We think the injury is serious, but we're not sure," said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
Okeke led Auburn to a 97-80 historic victory over UNC Friday night with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Tigers advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1986 and is the only team to beat Kansas and North Carolina back-to-back in the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn will play Kentucky Sunday at 1:20 CT at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
