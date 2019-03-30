Attorney General, JeffCo Sheriff battle over electronic bingo

Marshall sent Sheriff Pettway a letter in mid-March saying the sheriff's role is to enforce the law and it's the court's role to interpret it. In response, the sheriff is deferring to local law enforcement to enforce the law. He also says electronic bingo is a misdemeanor crime and feels it’s too expensive to use resources to prosecute it. Attorney General Marshall tells us if the sheriff doesn't act, his office is ready to step in. "It’s my hope again that the sheriff does his job and that's to be able to enforce the law in Jefferson County. Second we have the ability because of the laws in the state of Alabama for the Attorney General to act. We're prepared to act to stop illegal activity,” Marshall said.