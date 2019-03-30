Attorney General, JeffCo Sheriff battle over electronic bingo

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Another electronic bingo operation is officially open in Jefferson County.
"Spin It and Win it Charity Bingo" opened its doors Friday in Graysville in the Park West shopping center. The parking lot was pretty full. We counted a handful of rows of electronic bingo machines inside. The mayor says the bingo hall will bring in money for the city. Customers are hoping that helps the city's finances.
"I think it will be good. I think it will generate income. There’s a bingo hall down in Forestdale so people in Graysville are going there and spending their money. So it can keep it here in Graysville,” customer Amy Larue said.
A handful of electronic bingo operations are now open in the county as a war of words brews over bingo between Attorney General Steve Marshall and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.
Steve Marshall says Alabama law is clear when it comes to e-bingo.
"The court has on multiple occasions demonstrated that bingo itself is something played on a card with people present competing against one another and any effort to call what is otherwise a slot machine—an electronic bingo machine is simply trying to skirt the criminal and civil law of this state,” Marshall said.
Four people have received bingo permits in Graysville. This includes Bruce Pettway, who mayor Julio Davis says is the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.
Marshall sent Sheriff Pettway a letter in mid-March saying the sheriff's role is to enforce the law and it's the court's role to interpret it. In response, the sheriff is deferring to local law enforcement to enforce the law. He also says electronic bingo is a misdemeanor crime and feels it’s too expensive to use resources to prosecute it. Attorney General Marshall tells us if the sheriff doesn't act, his office is ready to step in. "It’s my hope again that the sheriff does his job and that's to be able to enforce the law in Jefferson County. Second we have the ability because of the laws in the state of Alabama for the Attorney General to act. We're prepared to act to stop illegal activity,” Marshall said.
A defiant Sheriff Mark Pettway released a new statement Friday night harshly critical of the Attorney General. Pettway says Marshall has been “strangely silent” about Jefferson County’s violent crime and poverty.
Pettway also says he “wishes he had as much time to focus on misdemeanor crimes as the Attorney General appears to have."
A PR firm representing Sheriff Pettway avoided our question about the Graysville mayor's claim that Pettway's brother has received a bingo permit.
Sheriff Pettway’s full statement is below:
“There has been increasing conversation around bingo over the last couple of days and I am disappointed in the way some of our elected officials have conducted themselves.
The responsibility to enforce municipal ordinances rest with the local municipalities. When the
Sheriff’s office steps over municipal law enforcement and invests excessive resources into hunting down potential misdemeanor offenders and confiscating machines, the Sheriff’s office is left to pay fees to store all the machines and other evidence. The Sheriff becomes responsible for bearing the cost until the cases go to trial, and these cases rarely ever go to trial. Over the last decade, transporting and storing bingo related equipment has cost the Sheriff’s Office tens of thousands of dollars.
The fact is that bingo is currently a misdemeanor crime if proven in a court of law. In order for the District Attorney to try these cases it requires an expert witness; engaging an expert witness to determine whether or not a “bingo” machine is legal or illegal can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, If any Mayors or Police Chiefs in the county have investigated and determined that there is illegal bingo taking place in their city and ask for support the Sheriff’ s office will be there to assist them.
From where I sit every day in my office in Birmingham, AL, I have a different
view than Attorney General Steve Marshall and I am forced to deal with a different reality There is a great deal of violence and crime that affects the quality of life of the citizens of Jefferson County.
There are multiple cities in the county that are on the verge of becoming insolvent. These are things that I do not have the luxury to simply ignore. Attorney General Steve Marshall has been strangely silent when it comes to the violent crimes and poverty in the county.
I would like to see the same energy from the Mr. Marshall, when it comes to human
trafficking, domestic violence, bullying, and gun violence. Honestly, I wish things were
different and I had as much time to focus on misdemeanor crimes as the Attorney General appears to have.
My focus will continue to be centered around delivering on the platform that I laid out to residents during my campaign. I will work to ensure that residents can feel safe in their own homes. I will work to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
I will work to lower the recidivism rates, and I will always work to make sure that Jefferson County is a safe place to live, learn, and earn.”
