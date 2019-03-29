Vestavia Hills officers add training for keeping drivers with disabilities safe

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills officers received additional training Friday to help keep drivers with disabilities safe.
Officers sometimes pull over drivers who are not equipped to handle a normal vehicle. But many drivers with disabilities across Alabama try to make due in a normal car, which puts themselves and others at risk.
The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services provided a specially equipped vehicle that has additional equipment to help those drivers. Information should also be available on their driver’s license.
“Could be somebody driving with non-certified equipment or driving possibly with a cane trying to do the gas with a cane and they should not be driving that way. So he could be recommended to us,” said certified driving instructor Brandon Adamson.
Adamson said drivers should reach out the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services for possible assistance at 1-800-441-7607.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.