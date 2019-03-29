Tuscaloosa County eighth graders celebrate career tech day

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Two kinds of sparks were visible from the start at Tuscaloosa County School’s Career Tech Day: sparks from welding and the spark of interest from kids wanting to do it not just for fun, but for money.
“Seeing it through the helmet, just seeing how it goes and just welding,” Sam Avent said.
He’s one of dozens of eighth graders participating in the workforce development exercise. It gave him and others interested in career tech the chance to see if they have what it takes to do the work.
“We have a huge need here in Tuscaloosa County for skilled workers. They don’t have to go somewhere else for jobs,” Dennis Duncan, Director of Career Technical Education at Tuscaloosa County Schools, added.
This year, career tech day was expanded to also include automotive services and agri-construction.
“I think it’s really important to see what they want to do, how they want to plan out their high school years, what they want to do when they grow up,” Avent went on to say.
Tuscaloosa County Schools is now using a new system to measure students’ strengths and try to match what careers they’re interested in with available jobs.
