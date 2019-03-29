Troopers warn drivers Spring Break traffic to worsen with interstate construction

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Troopers are warning drivers about Spring Break traffic this weekend.
Construction areas in Calera and between Alabaster and Pelham will slow drivers and likely cause back-up. Troopers are asking people to stay off their cell phones while in these areas to prevent fender benders.
Corporal Steve Smith with ALEA says he thinks Saturday and Sunday will be the worst days to travel on the Interstate-65 because folks will be coming home from the beaches. He wants to remind drivers there are alternate routes.
“We have other roads that come north and south 231, 331, 31, so there are other routes you can plan,” he said.
Troopers say the best thing you can do is plan your routes ahead of time and be patient.
