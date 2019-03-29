'This was kind of shocking’: Driver doing donuts destroys 4 acres of soccer fields

MINNEAPOLIS – (WCCO/CNN) - Hundreds of youth soccer players in Minneapolis have to find a new home field.
Three of the four main fields at the Veterans Athletic Complex are now destroyed.
Hastings police believe two men spun doughnuts on the fields, doing extensive damage to four acres of land.
Some of the ruts on the field are up to 8-inches deep.
“This was kind of shocking. Certainly haven’t seen anything like this before,” said Hastings Sports and Recreation Coordinator Philip Vargas.
This occurred just weeks before the Hastings Futbol Club United was ready to kick off a new season.
The club had 125 games scheduled to take place at the complex from April 30 to June 3. Officials are already working to find new locations to play.
Officials said it could take a few months to repair the fields.
"Anything that's on the playing field is going to have to be redone, whether that be sod or whether we throw dirt on there and seed," Vargas said.
Charges are pending for the suspects.
Copyright 2019 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.