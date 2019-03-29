Some tenants suing Alabaster apartment complex after fire code issues

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Some tenants have decided to sue the Wellington Manor Apartments in Alabaster because of the fire code violations that caused the fire department to issue orders to vacate the premises.
Six people are part of the lawsuit and they believe “Wellington rolled the dice with its tenants’ lives.”
In early March, the Alabaster Fire Department asked residents to leave because of fire safety issues.
The apartment complex is currently working to fix those issues.
The lawsuit accuses Wellington of not wanting to spend money on the repairs needed to make the apartments safe.
We have reached out to complex management several times because of this story, but they have not yet returned our calls.
