StroudStrong: WAFF 48’s Allen Stroud fighting through stage 4 lung cancer

"Who would believe that a 30-year-old would be diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer? Certainly not me! I want to let you know that I’ll be off the news while my doctors and I aggressively attack this health issue. Rest assured, I’m very encouraged and prepared for this fight. I plan to beat this and continue to live my life. I’ll be back as soon as possible because I will really miss being here with my 48 family and with all of you.