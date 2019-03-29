Some residents looking for new home day after B’ham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The investigation continues into the fire which destroyed 48 units and left 48 people homeless Thursday.
The Birmingham Fire Department returned to the Eagle View Apartments on Friday around noon. Some residents discovered what appeared to be hot spots flaming up again. The department quickly checked out the threat.
Many folks returned home to the apartments Friday, saddened and exhausted from their loss. Some went through the ruins of their apartments looking for anything to salvage.
“I guess it’s like anyone would feel. You pretty much lost your entire life. It’s pretty devastating,” said one man who lost his apartment and most of his possessions.
The American Red Cross was back Friday afternoon to give the victims $125 to help with food, clothes or a place to stay temporarily.
No one was seriously injured in the fire. All pets were rescued. Despite their loss, those effected are thankful.
“It’s a blessing. God definitely spared all of us. Our possessions we can get back. Life” an unidentified man said.
Birmingham fire investigators continue to look for the cause of the fire. The building with 20 units is considered a total loss. It’s a hard day for many, but they are looking to the future.
"You got to rise up, man. You know you are going to go through life you are going to get knocked down and what not. You just got to pick yourself up man. Looking behind us - fire took everything. Ashes, but we are going to rise up.” an unidentified man said.
Some residents expect it was some sort of electrical, but the State Fire Marshall’s office and the Birmingham Fire Department continue to investigate to find the cause.
