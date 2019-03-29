Showers and storms return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday! Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday morning with many locations in the 40s. We are watching light showers in Mississippi that are moving to the east. Models keep us dry, but I can't rule out the small chance for very light rain to move into west Alabama before 9am. We will see some sunshine this afternoon, but clouds are expected to slowly increase during the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will be associated with our upcoming storm that will give us a chance for showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures should climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. We should remain mostly dry today.