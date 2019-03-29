Showers and storms return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday! Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday morning with many locations in the 40s. We are watching light showers in Mississippi that are moving to the east. Models keep us dry, but I can't rule out the small chance for very light rain to move into west Alabama before 9am. We will see some sunshine this afternoon, but clouds are expected to slowly increase during the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will be associated with our upcoming storm that will give us a chance for showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures should climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. We should remain mostly dry today.
First Alert: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few strong storms in far Northwest Alabama late Saturday evening and into Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the potential to see strong winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. The risk is low for severe weather in counties like Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Pickens counties. We will monitor the forecast and keep you updated over the next 24 hours should the threat increase.
Saturday: We could wake up to a few light showers during the morning hours. Majority of the day will remain dry. A line of showers and embedded storms will likely form to our west and move into Northwest Alabama late Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Window for strong storms is limited thanks to decreasing instability. It is why we think the greatest threat to see a strong storm will remain confined in far Northwest Alabama. The line of showers and storms will move through Saturday night and weather should be improving by late Sunday morning.
Sunday: We turn much colder behind the cold front Sunday. Temperatures could easily stay in the 50s with breezy northerly winds. The afternoon and evening hours should remain dry. You’ll definitely need the jacket if you plan on attending the Birmingham Iron game Sunday at 3PM at Legion Field.
Next Week: Our next rain chance could develop Monday night into Tuesday as a shortwave of energy from the Gulf of Mexico moves to the northeast and clips parts of Alabama and Georgia. If the system trends more to the north, our rain chances could go up. As of now, we’ll keep the rain chance at 30% with the best locations to see rain south of I-20. We’ll start the week cool in the 60s, but we could flirt near 80°F by the end of next week!
