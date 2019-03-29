Read Bama Read donates books and money at Brookwood Elementary School

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama athletes encouraged a group of Tuscaloosa County school students to read and then gave them tools to do it.
Members of the University of Alabama track team visited Brookwood Elementary School Friday. They promoted the Read Bama Read program.
The non-profit, started by UA gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth, is geared toward getting more books into kids hands and stressing why reading is important.
“It’s about giving back. It’s about making reading exciting. Because leaders are readers,” Coach Duckworth added.
Each student was given a free book to read and Read Bama Read also made a $500 donation to the Brookwood Elementary School library.
