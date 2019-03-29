BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and we’re honoring all of those who served.
The Veteran’s Association tweeted this: “We will never forget our nation’s heroes, the men and women who served in Vietnam. We are grateful for your service.”
If you want to take a moment and pay your respects, we’re On Your Side with where a few veteran’s memorials are near you:
In Birmingham, there's the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.
In Anniston, you can go to the Veterans Memorial Wall.
In Clanton, there’s a pedestal dedicated to our veterans.
For a full list of locations, click this link.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.