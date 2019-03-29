National Vietnam War Veterans Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day
By WBRC Staff | March 29, 2019 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 1:42 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and we’re honoring all of those who served.

The Veteran’s Association tweeted this: “We will never forget our nation’s heroes, the men and women who served in Vietnam. We are grateful for your service.”

If you want to take a moment and pay your respects, we’re On Your Side with where a few veteran’s memorials are near you:

In Birmingham, there's the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

In Anniston, you can go to the Veterans Memorial Wall.

In Clanton, there’s a pedestal dedicated to our veterans.

For a full list of locations, click this link.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.