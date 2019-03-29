Meteor seen across the Southeast Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Around 5:52 AM CT, a bright green light lit up the night sky in parts of the Southeast United States. According to the American Meteor Society, 157 reports were recorded in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
The meteor lit up the night sky and traveled from the northeast to the southwest according to the reports gathered by the American Meteor Society. It is likely the meteor traveled across Northeast Tennessee. The event lasted around five seconds but it was enough for people to notice across the Southeast.
If you saw this occur, you can report the information to the American Meteor Society online for free. They’ll ask for your location, time, and how long you saw it occur.
