Is the Alliance of American Football in danger of folding?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - To say people in Birmingham love football may be an understatement.
“It’s very dull without football. It should be a year-round game. I watch enough of it,” said football fan Ron Henderson.
For him, that means watching the Birmingham Iron every time they take the field.
“There’s nothing like a good football game,” he said.
But could that be coming to an end?
Tom Dundon, the Alliance of American Football league’s majority owner told USA Today the league is in danger of folding due to lack of support from the NFL Players’ Association. The AAF wants to use young players from NFL rosters.
“Maybe it won’t fold,” Henderson said. “It will take a turn for the better, but I’ll keep going to the games.”
Birmingham City Councilor William Parker said he doubts the league will end.
“We are not concerned overly about the comments that are out about the league folding,” said Parker.
Parker said this is a strategy to get all parties at the table.
“The Alliance of American Football needs the NFL. The NFL needs the the Alliance of American Football. It’s posturing. I look forward to the fact that all parties will be sitting down,” he said.
Parker said the league has been good for Birmingham, averaging about 13,000-15,000 fans per home game.
“It has electrified the fan base, electrified the community. We are excited on the weekends to watch the Iron play. It’s added an economic impact to the community,” he said.
Birmingham Iron Interim Chief Business Officer Jay Roberson said he trusts the league’s decision and they are looking forward to the game on Sunday.
That game is against the Atlanta Legends at Legion Field with a 3 p.m. start.
