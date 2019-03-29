FIRST ALERT: Strong storms still possible Saturday evening across west AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A thin layer of high clouds has caused a halo to form around the sun. The air is still pretty dry that low clouds will struggle to form, and that means rain chances will remain low. Temperatures climb into the 70s once again. Tonight there is a slight chance for a sprinkle or passing shower, mainly north. Temperatures will be even milder and fall back into the middle 50s for lows. The warmth is coming ahead of our next cold front.
The front will cause storms to ignite tomorrow afternoon to our west, but a few showers may form ahead of it. I’ve added a 30 percent shower chance to the early afternoon forecast for areas west of I-65. Otherwise it looks dry, mostly sunny and warm! The main band of rain and storms looks to move in across west Alabama around 6 p.m. We want to give folks in Marion, Lamar, Pickens, Fayette and Winston counties a First Alert for severe storms. Storms could produce damaging winds, some hail but not very large and we can’t rule out a tornado. Storms after 9 p.m. will weaken as they press towards the I-59 corridor. The activity looks to just be rain overnight and ending southeast by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be much colder and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. The weather will be dry though if you have plans to attend the Birmingham Iron game at 3 p.m.
Next Week: Our next rain chance could develop Monday night into Tuesday as a system in the Gulf of Mexico moves to the northeast and clips parts of Alabama and Georgia. If the system trends more to the north, our rain chances could go up. As of now, we’ll keep the rain chance at 30 percent with the best locations to see rain south of I-20. We’ll start the week cool in the 60s, but we could flirt near 80 degrees by the end of next week!
Another beautiful day in the neighborhood!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.