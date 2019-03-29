FIRST ALERT: Storms could be strong Saturday evening across west AL

The front will cause storms to ignite tomorrow afternoon to our west but a few showers may form ahead of it. I’ve added a 30 percent shower chance to the early afternoon forecast for areas west of I-65 otherwise it looks dry, mostly sunny and warm! The main band of rain and storms looks to move in across west Alabama around 6 p.m. We want to give folks in Marion, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Fayette and Winston counties a First Alert for severe storms. Storms could produce damaging winds and small hail, and we can’t rule out a tornado. The parameters for strong storms drops off quickly by 9 p.m. and that means rapid weakening as they impact the I-59 corridor and points eastward through midnight. The activity looks to just be rain overnight and ending southeast by Sunday morning.