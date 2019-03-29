Fiery car accident shuts down Hwy. 31 in Cullman Co.

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Highway 31 in Hanceville is shut down in both directions.
The closure is caused by a car accident that resulted in one car and a barn catching on field, officials said in a Facebook Live video posted by Mayor Kenneth Nail.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident. The car on fire hit a gas main. Crews on scene are letting the fire burn until they can get the gas line turned off.
There are no reports of injuries.
We will provide more information when it is available.
