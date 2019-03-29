Behind the Front: First Alert Trifecta

Bonus Episode

Behind the Front: First Alert Trifecta
Behind the Front: Introducing the First Alert Trifecta
By Sebastian Posey | March 29, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:28 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Weather can change in an instant in Alabama. You need to be prepared for anything. In this special episode of Behind the Front, J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt introduce you to a brand-new way to stay ahead of the forecast, the First Alert Trifecta.

Related: Behind the Front - First Alert Trifecta Video Podcast

This episode of Behind the Front is brought to you by Durante Home Exteriors.

Click Here or Call (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn | iHeartRadio

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.