We get to enjoy more sunshine Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday! You still need a jacket this morning. Temperatures are a little warmer with many locations in the 40s and even a few 30s. We are dealing with a mostly clear sky with light winds. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph this afternoon giving way to another warm and comfortable day. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Go outside, and enjoy the beautiful weather!
First Alert: Our next rain maker will begin to develop out west tomorrow and slowly move east. Clouds are expected to increase Friday ahead of the system. We can’t rule out a stray shower in far Northwest Alabama Friday evening, but the majority of us will remain dry. Highs in the mid 70s Friday.
Next Big Thing: A line of showers and storms will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Majority of Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry. We’ll go from the mid 70s Saturday afternoon to highs struggling to climb into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals aren’t too impressive with this next system, but hopefully it’ll help to wash the pollen out of the air temporarily. Many locations will see around a quarter of an inch or less. Higher totals expected in Northwest Alabama.
Severe Weather? The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk (one out of five threat) for strong storms in West Alabama Saturday. The risk for severe weather is low, but we can’t rule out the potential to see a few storms capable of producing gusty winds.
Frost Potential Monday Morning: Models are showing a gradual clearing Sunday night which could allow our temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s Monday morning. Frost potential is possible. It is too early to tell if a few spots north of Birmingham could dip in the lower 30s. Hopefully this will be the last “scare” for chilly temperatures.
Next Week: We can’t rule out a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday morning as a disturbance to our south moves off to the east-northeast into Florida and Georgia. We’ll trend drier for the middle part of next week with highs climbing into the 70s. The end of next week is looking very warm with models hinting at highs trying to approach 80°F.
