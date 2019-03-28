Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Madison Usry!
Madison is a senior at White Plains High School with a 3.5 GPA. She is a member of Key Club, SGA, and is a section leader in the band. Outside the classroom, she works to raise awareness for autism and helps others going through heart transplants as she did. Even through the obstacles in her past, she has never given up or stopped smiling.
Madison, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s RISING STAR.
