Matt says we get to enjoy more sunshine Thursday

Next Big Thing: A line of showers and storms will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Majority of Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry. We’ll go from the mid 70s Saturday afternoon to highs struggling to climb into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals aren’t too impressive with this next system, but hopefully it’ll help to wash the pollen out of the air temporarily. Many locations will see around a quarter of an inch or less. Higher totals expected in Northwest Alabama.