Lawmaker proposes food sales tax cuts in Alabama

Here’s how the tax cut would work: You buy an apple for $1 and pay $0.10 in taxes. Depending on where you’re buying the apple, half of the taxes go to the state, the rest of the taxes stay local. If England’s bill becomes law, and the municipality in which you’re buying the food opts- in, you’ll only pay state taxes on food, which in this scenario would decrease from 10 to 5 percent.