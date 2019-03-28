Homeless children and teen shelter raising money with yard sale

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - There are only two shelters in our state for youth in need of a safe place to stay. One of them is right here in central Alabama and they need your help.
The Family Connection youth center houses between two to ten young people every day.
The center provides food and shelter for these children that might otherwise be on the streets. And all that help and need can be expensive. That is why Family Connection is having a yard sale next weekend to raise money for the shelter.
Teens and children come to the shelter for several different reasons. Alex Turner with Family Connection says that some children are runaways or some are just trying to get away from a bad situation at home, but here they find help.
“The main goal is to reunite them with their family - that is what we want to do. But we know that is not always what we can do. Whatever is the best solution for their problem, that is what we try to do,” Turner explains.
Family Connection is still taking donations for the yard sale. You can drop them off at the administration office in the counseling center located in Alabaster during office hours, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. If people drop things off during non-office hours, they can put things in a donation drop-off shed in-between the shelter and the counseling center.
The yard sale will take place April 4 - 5 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Alabaster location is at 2 Walker Run, Alabaster, AL, 35007.
