FIRST ALERT: Strong storms now possible on Saturday across west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A little breezy today but beautiful and temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon. Actually we get to enjoy highs in the 70s through Saturday before our next cold front arrives.
First Alert: Our next rain maker will begin to develop out west tomorrow and slowly move east. Clouds are expected to increase Friday ahead of the system. We can’t rule out a stray shower in far Northwest Alabama Friday evening, but the majority of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: A line of showers and storms will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. The models differ a bit on the timing but we want folks to be alert across west Alabama as early as 4 p.m. but most of the activity moves in after 7 p.m. Storms may be strong or severe when they first arrive across west Alabama but tend to weaken by the time they reach the I-59 corridor after 10 p.m. The first part of Saturday looks great and then the front and rain moves through at night and looks to exit to the southeast by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks dry but much cooler and temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.
Frost Potential Monday Morning: Models are showing a gradual clearing Sunday night which could allow our temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s Monday morning. Frost potential is possible. It is too early to tell if a few spots north of Birmingham could dip in the lower 30s.
Next Week: The track and timing of a storm system early next week is uncertain. Models vary on the timing and placement and we will either see hardly anything or a good deal of rain on Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the storm threat this Saturday and what will happen with the system early next week on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Have a great day!
