FIRST ALERT: Strong storms now possible on Saturday across west Alabama

Next Big Thing: A line of showers and storms will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. The models differ a bit on the timing but we want folks to be alert across west Alabama as early as 4 p.m. but most of the activity moves in after 7 p.m. Storms may be strong or severe when they first arrive across west Alabama but tend to weaken by the time they reach the I-59 corridor after 10 p.m. The first part of Saturday looks great and then the front and rain moves through at night and looks to exit to the southeast by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks dry but much cooler and temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.