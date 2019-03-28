Etowah County Sheriff’s website back up after former sheriff took it offline

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website is now up and running again after the previous Sheriff took it offline.
Current Sheriff Jonathon Horton says former Sheriff Todd Entrekin closed the site down sometime in late December, leaving no trace of it for Horton or his staff when Horton was sworn in January 14.
“The former Sheriff did not own the domain, but did own some of the information that was online, on the domain,” said Horton. “So when they removed the personal information, they chose to shut the entire site down.”
That, in turn, shut down the mug shot feature. Horton says the court system, clerk's office and various other entities were reliant on it and not having it caused problems for them.
"We did find a way to get around that, by plugging in to the main server, being able to access the mug information," said Horton.
The mugshots were all that were available until the rest of the site went back online sometime over the weekend, most likely the early hours of Sunday morning. It had been down for three months.
"It took a little while to take new photographs, get new information," said Horton, but now has new photos, new text and some 51 pages of information.
Gone are biographies of staff members, and coming soon, according to Horton, will be a way to apply for pistol permits online.
"We believe that will help us, as far as manpower here at the department, to keep such a, not a long line. People can just come in, have the information already filled out, being able to expedite, getting issued their pistol permit," said Horton.
Another county--in fact, one adjacent to Etowah--had a similar issue between administrations. Former Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls took down the county’s website because he owned the domain name. The new Sheriff, Phil Sims, had it up and running at a new domain by February 1.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.