Etowah County legislators may or may not dissolve Mega Sports Authority

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Etowah County’s legislative delegation may be planning to make some changes to the county’s MegaSports Complex Authority.
The authority is working on a large scale sports complex to house baseball, softball, soccer, and other sports fields that would, in turn, hold tournaments.
A state legislative bill being advertised currently claims to seek to “change the distribution of certain lodging and sales and use taxes from the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority to the Etowah County Tourism Board,” and to “provide for the transfer of all assets and liabilities of the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority and provide for the dissolution of the authority.”
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Becky Nordgren (R-Gadsden), has not responded to a request for comment. Rep. Craig Lipscomb says the legislators do not, however, want to dissolve the authority, they just want the tourism board to be put in charge of marketing after the project is complete.
The Mega Sports Authority has purchased a large amount of land in Rainbow City and is preparing to cut down trees. Phase 1 of the project would build soccer fields by Spring 2020.
“Tourism can’t take over because bonds, closing and validation process has all been done in the sports authority name,” says authority member Craig Ford. “They would violate the bond process.”
Ford says changing the process would be expensive.
“It could cost taxpayers over 1 million--land acquisition, attorney fees, and bond process. The question is why would we do anything when we are about to clear trees and cut a road to help school safety, economic development and access to sports complex. This will be the first new road built in Etowah County in over two decades,” Ford added.
A summary of the bill is set to be advertised two more times.
