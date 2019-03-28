Does Hoover have too many geese? Some residents think so

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Some Hoover residents have an issue with geese in the city.
“They take their time when they cross the road,” says David Phillips.
Some folks are calling them bullies.
“They are a mess,” says Brian Holcomb.
There’s also frustration geese are stopping traffic.
“And you know the traffic on 280, they’re brave enough to stop traffic crossing over to Wendy’s,” says Tim Reeser.
And they scare people off their normal routines.
“There’s a lake that we like to do our lunch time walking around. So when you get into the part of the lake that’s in the woods, they gather up like 10 or 20 at a time and just wait on you. They’re kind of like vampire geese,” says Reeser.
“They roost by the buildings and the daddy stays in the parking lot while the mom’s on the nest and when you pull up to go in the buildings or try to come out here to do a visit, you can’t hardly get into the building. They’ll hiss at you and get mad at you until you leave. They’re pretty rough,” says Holcomb.
And the city’s geese aren’t leaving anytime soon.
“They’re here 365 days a year,” says Holcomb.
But what can you do?
“If we hit them, we have to pay a fine for them,” says Phillips.
“They are a nuisance, but they’re protected,” says Holcomb.
But are they?
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says you need a permit to kill a goose. However, we dug a little deeper and found a media release by the Department of Conservation, which states Canada Geese are no longer managed by Fish and Game as a hunting resource. That means a permit is no longer required as of June 2011. They cite an increase in their population as a danger to pastures, crops and aircraft. Remember, Miracle on the Hudson was initially caused by geese. The release says they must be dealt with humanely, and that means no poison.
We reached out to a few Hoover city councilors who say they’ve not had any complaints about the geese from residents.
