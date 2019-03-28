Does Hoover have too many geese? Some residents think so

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says you need a permit to kill a goose. However, we dug a little deeper and found a media release by the Department of Conservation, which states Canada Geese are no longer managed by Fish and Game as a hunting resource. That means a permit is no longer required as of June 2011. They cite an increase in their population as a danger to pastures, crops and aircraft. Remember, Miracle on the Hudson was initially caused by geese. The release says they must be dealt with humanely, and that means no poison.