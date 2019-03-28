Doctors: Your diet could be the blame for some seasonal allergy symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s that time of year again where you’re sneezing more, your eyes are watery or you’re dealing with a stuffy nose. We’ve blamed it on pollen, but doctors at American Family Care tell patients what you’re eating also plays a part in why you’re dealing with seasonal allergy symptoms.
“It’s really important to avoid some of those foods with high histamine count like spicy foods. For people who have seasonal allergies you eat a spicy meal, that means your histamine count will be high and you will suffer from more seasonal allergies,” explained Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis.
She also encourages patients to avoid late night glasses of wine and tomatoes. “A lot of time there’s a high yeast count in alcohol and that can bother some people’s allergies. People who eat a lot of tomatoes are very rich in protein and is high in histamine,” said Dr. Reese-Willis.
To decrease symptoms, she suggests glasses of green tea and pineapples. “Pineapple is packed with vitamins B and C and contains enzymes that causes you to decrease nasal swelling or congestion,” said Dr. Reese-Willis.
If those symptoms persist, Dr. Reese-Willis encourages you to come in for a visit to make sure those symptoms aren’t related to the flu. She said she tested a couple of people this week who were positive with the flu.
