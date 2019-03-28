Compact 2020 urging parents to talk about prom safety

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Compact 2020 in Shelby County is warning parents the dangers that prom night can bring.
It is one of the most anticipated nights for a lot of students, but prom night also brings a lot of temptations to break the law.
Compact 2020 asks parents to talk to their kids.
Even talking about things they could be pressured with that night and discussing ways that they could react or things they could say to get out of the situation.
And for parents who think it is a good idea to host an after party, Clay Hammac with Compact 2020 wants you to know that law enforcement is watching for that.
“Be very clear - parents who host parties in which illegal drugs and alcohol are offered to minors, you are breaking the law. Hosting a open house party is an arrestable offense,” Hammac explains.
Statistics show that roughly one-third of alcohol-related teen car wrecks happen between April and June which is the peak season for prom and graduation so make sure to talk to your students about that as well.
