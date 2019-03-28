Census Bureau looking to hire 300+ in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The 2020 Census is still a year away, but the United States Census Bureau is already looking to hire people in Chilton County to help them.
The Census Bureau spoke at the Chilton County Commission’s March meeting. A representative stressed the importance of having up to date and accurate numbers because it helps decide things like representation in Washington.
According to the Census Bureau, they need to hire 327 Chilton County residents. Right now, they only have 30 percent of that number.
They will be hiring through June and will pay $15 per hour with the option for flexible hours. To be eligible for a position, residents must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen.
Click here to learn more about the 2020 census and for information on how to apply for a position.
