Auburn-UNC set up to be best matchup in Sweet 16

“He’s a tough matchup for anybody, but we have one of the best defensive forwards in the college basketball – Chuma Okeke,” said Pearl. “There will be times kind of like when [Dedric] Lawson played the four, where Chuma will be able to guard him. I’m certain they’re going to go right at Chuma to try and get him into foul trouble. Luke [Maye] goes to the foul line a ton. I’m sure they’re going to try and attack Chuma.”