Auburn leans on Malik Dunbar to help calm team before games

KANSAS CITY, MO (WBRC) - Auburn will play No. 1 seed North Carolina Friday in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City and the Tigers will lean on Malik Dunbar to help calm their nerves before the big game.
The Auburn guard/forward says he was blessed with a good voice, and loves to sing. The Tigers have been caught singing together in the tunnel before they run out on the court, in the locker room, and at practice.
“I love to just to get them hype, to get them loose, I just do what I can to make sure we are good to go,” said Dunbar.
