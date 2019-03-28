ATF offering reward for clues to massive B’ham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is still trying to figure out who started a massive apartment fire last year in Birmingham’s popular Lakeview district.
ATF investigators say they are still following up on leads. The four-story apartment building was 80 percent built when it caught fire in September 2018. Officials say that’s why the fire spread so quickly. ATF quickly determined the fire was intentionally set.
A Birmingham firefighter was injured as he was trying to fight the fire. He is still off the job dealing with an ankle injury according to Birmingham Fire Rescue.
There’s a $5,000 reward being offered for any information in the case. You can also use the ATF app “ReportIt” to provide information or pictures to investigators.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.